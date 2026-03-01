Mint Explainer | How Harvard Medical’s tie-up with AIIMS, Delhi for face transplants will help acid attack victims

Consenting to a face donation is often more difficult for grieving families than consenting to organ or limb donation. (Mint)
Harvard Medical School has partnered with AIIMS, Delhi to launch India's first face transplant program. This initiative provides advanced training for surgeons, aiming to restore identity and functionality for patients with severe facial disfigurement like acid attack victims.

Harvard Medical School, part of Harvard Univeristy and one of the world's most prestigious medical institutions, has partnered with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi to launch India’s first face transplant programme.

Mint explains this breakthrough initiative for patients with severe facial disfigurement and who have exhausted conventional options to restore critical functions such as breathing, eating, and speaking, besides identity and social acceptance; along with accompanying legal and ethical issues.

What are face transplants, how is it different from grafts?

Face transplantation has transitioned from an experimental procedure to an established clinical practice. Successful procedures have been performed in France (the site of the first partial transplant), the US, China, and Turkey. A recent success in Spain early in February where the donor offered her face before an assisted dying procedure highlighted the continuous refinement of such procedures.

The surgery utilizes what is called a composite tissue allotransplantation (CTA) approach. A functional unit—including skin, fat, muscles, nerves, and occasionally bone—is harvested from a deceased (brain-dead) donor. Unlike a standard skin graft that only uses the top layer of skin, CTA replaces the entire facial structure to restore both form and coordinated movement.

Why are such transplants important for India?

India has a crying need for such advanced procedures given the number of severe facial trauma incidents. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 data, approximately 207 acid attacks were officially reported, though organizations like Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) estimate the real figure is closer to 1,000 cases a year due to significant under-reporting. Furthermore, patients suffering from high-voltage electric burn shocks often experience extensive deep-tissue destruction and large-scale facial deformity that traditional reconstructive methods cannot fix.

Traditional skin grafts often fail in these scenarios because they lack the depth and muscular connectivity required for expression or movement. While AIIMS surgeons have performed an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 skin graft procedures (plastic surgery) every year for various traumas, these are often "patchwork" fixes. For a survivor who cannot close their mouth or blink, a face transplant offers the only path to functional restoration by providing the entire "unit" of life-sustaining tissue.

How complex is the procedure, why is the Harvard partnership vital?

The partnership provides the Indian medical team with high-level technical training and a roadmap for implementation. Surgeons engage in hands-on cadaveric workshops at Harvard to prepare for the micro-surgical requirements of a surgery that typically lasts 14 to 16 hours.

Collaboration helps AIIMS fulfill licensing requirements through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), ensuring the ethical procurement of donor tissues. NOTTO, under India's ministry of health and family welfare, regulates and promotes organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

According to Dr Mahesh Mangal, head of the department of burns and plastic surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the procedure is extremely difficult requiring a multi-disciplinary team working in lockstep with precise timing.

The procedure requires extensive planning, including cadaveric dissections, Dr Mangal said. “The operation is a race against time and must be completed within a critical six-to-eight-hour window to ensure the blood supply is restored before the tissue and facial muscles responsible for expression begin to die,” he said, adding this is critical for patients to reclaim their social identity and dignity.

Success depends on the surgeon's ability to reconnect the blood supply and nerves, which allow the transplanted face to "live" and function on the recipient. The procedure involves taking the entire skin and muscle layer from the donor and "draping" it over the bone structure of the recipient to restore form. What make it more challenging is that the muscles responsible for facial expression are particularly sensitive.

What are the legal and ethical safeguards?

AIIMS is currently fulfilling licensing requirements through NOTTO to move from planning to active clinical implementation. Dr. Maneesh Singhal, head of burns and plastic surgery department at AIIMS, Delhi noted that identity is not a concern because the donor is de-identified. The final appearance is determined by the recipient's unique bone structure, ensuring the patient does not assume the donor's exact likeness.

How does this address the "gap" in conventional surgery?

Traditional methods often fail to restore complex facial expressions or midfacial structures. AIIMS has established a registry and identified seven-eight adult patients for the initial phase of the transplant program. These patients represent the "most-needed" cases—individuals who have already undergone 10 to 12 prior conventional surgeries without achieving functional relief. The number of patients is intentionally kept small because face transplantation is a life-altering and rare procedure that requires lifelong immunosuppression and carries high risks.

What are the challenges in the Indian context?

Despite the infrastructure at AIIMS, several hurdles remain for the rollout, expected within the next year. Dr Mangal highlighted that obtaining family consent for face donation remains the most significant hurdle in India. Consenting to a face donation is often more difficult for grieving families than consenting to organ or limb donation.

