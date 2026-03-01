Harvard Medical School, part of Harvard Univeristy and one of the world's most prestigious medical institutions, has partnered with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi to launch India’s first face transplant programme.
Mint Explainer | How Harvard Medical’s tie-up with AIIMS, Delhi for face transplants will help acid attack victims
SummaryHarvard Medical School has partnered with AIIMS, Delhi to launch India's first face transplant program. This initiative provides advanced training for surgeons, aiming to restore identity and functionality for patients with severe facial disfigurement like acid attack victims.
Harvard Medical School, part of Harvard Univeristy and one of the world's most prestigious medical institutions, has partnered with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi to launch India’s first face transplant programme.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More