As the Centre pushes asset monetization and disinvestment of state-owned power companies, Assam, Haryana and Gujarat are considering initial public offerings (IPOs) for their power utilities, said Pankaj Agarwal, secretary in the Union ministry of power, on Saturday.

Addressing the media after the two-day power ministers' conference in New Delhi, Agarwal noted that the Maharashtra government also aims to list the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) by the end of this fiscal year.

Mint reported on 5 November that MSEDCL plans to file a prospectus for its planned IPO by December and get listed on the exchanges by February 2027. The distribution utility expects to raise over ₹10,000 crore through the public listing.

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"Yesterday, the Assam chief minister also called on the (power) minister, and he informed that Assam Electricity Generation Co. has been identified by them (for listing). This will be followed quickly by their transmission company, and subsequently by the distribution company, for listing. We have got two concrete roadmaps so far as Assam and Maharashtra are concerned," the secretary said.

"Other states are also following through. Haryana and Gujarat may also come in," he said.

The Chhattisgarh government also approved the IPO of its power distribution utility in June.

Financial stress The push for IPOs and monetization of distribution and other power utilities comes at a time when the distribution sector is under financial stress, with cumulative losses of distribution utilities nearing ₹7 trillion.

Addressing the media, Union minister for power, Manohar Lal also said that during the two-day conference, stress was given on improving the financial status of these distribution utilities.

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In October 2025, Mint reported that the group of ministers on fiscal viability of discoms proposed three reform paths for these power utilities: privatize majority ownership, divest a limited stake, or list their utilities within three years.

Each option links financial support to performance, including access to 50-year interest-free loans and equity grants for grid modernization, the first person added.

The ministers' panel had pegged the total unsustainable debt of the country's discoms at ₹2,74,120 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also moving forward with plans to privatize power distribution in two major regional electricity companies—Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd—through a public-private partnership (PPP) model and sell a 51% stake in these discoms.

The power minister also said that during the conference, states were asked to complete electrification of around 800,000 households by integrating them into the power grid by March 2027.

He noted that about 625,000 households have been electrified, out of the country's 1.45 million unelectrified households.

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