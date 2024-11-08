Has luxury lost its shine?

But social media is making it harder for luxury brands to maintain exclusivity. “Social media makes it easier to see what others are wearing, but when part of what you are selling is scarcity, that can be challenging," says Jonah Berger, a professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania. “Things can feel less scarce, and smart companies are trying to think about how to manage this." One way to lower the risk of overexposure is to sell fewer items at much higher prices.