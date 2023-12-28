Having your own four walls gets easier as home affordability improves, Mumbai remains too costly
Hyderabad retains its position as the second most expensive residential market in India, according to Knight Frank, with an affordability index of 30% in 2023, despite an 11% surge in home prices.
Affordability Index: For many aspiring homeowners in India's bustling metropolises, the dream of owning four walls of their own has long felt like a distant mirage shimmering in the heat. But a recent report from Knight Frank India painted a surprisingly optimistic picture, suggesting that the dream is finally within reach for many.