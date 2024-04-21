HDFC Bank to focus on improving return on assets: CEO
HDFC Bank reported a 37% y-o-y growth in net profit in Q4 on higher net interest income and HDFC Credila stake sale. It reported a sequential growth of 0.85% in net profit owing to higher provisions and lower growth in net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid.
Mumbai: HDFC Bank will focus on profitability over growth in the medium term as the country's largest private lender faces the dual challenge of higher credit to deposit profile and lower core income.
