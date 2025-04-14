Ad review: HDFC Mutual Fund’s new campaign finds value in everyday choices

Mumbai: In a world where advertising often tries to go big—big causes, big celebrities, big messages—HDFC Mutual Fund’s latest film Hum Sab Investors Hain chooses a quieter route. Created by Publicis India, the ad is part of the long-running Zindagi Ke Liye SIP campaign and is aimed at first-time or hesitant investors. But it doesn't look or feel like a finance ad. And that's precisely the point.

The film draws a simple, relatable parallel between the emotional investments people make in their loved ones and the financial discipline of SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans). Through the life journey of a young girl—from the day she’s brought home from the hospital to her teenage years—we see how parents, grandparents, teachers and others contribute consistently to her growth. Each of these moments is positioned as a kind of “investment," reframing SIPs as an extension of how we already live.

A narrative that doesn’t push

There’s no rush to explain returns or product benefits. The ad doesn’t tell you why to invest—it shows you that you already are.

It’s a soft, observational insight that makes the financial message feel natural, not bolted on.

What also helps is the film’s visual tonality—warm, lived-in, and deliberately slow-paced. There’s no flash or heavy editing. The storytelling is allowed to breathe.

That’s becoming a rarity in a category often pressured to educate while entertaining.

Publicis India's creative call

“We wanted to show that investing isn’t just about money; it’s something we all do through daily actions and decisions," said Oindrila Roy, managing director at Publicis India. That idea forms the emotional spine of the ad and shapes its creative restraint. The team stayed clear of adding voiceovers or statistics, relying instead on a single storyline and ambient music to do the lifting.

Aman Mannan, national creative director at Publicis India, described the brief as an extension of a universal truth: “It takes a village to raise a child." With that as the foundation, the metaphor for financial investment feels both unforced and convincing.

Financial ads, reimagined

There’s been a noticeable shift in BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) advertising in recent years—from hard-sell to human-first. Brands are increasingly trying to build emotional bridges with audiences who may still find finance intimidating. In that context, Hum Sab Investors Hain aligns well, but it avoids the clichés often seen in the genre.

There’s no aspirational overload, no polished boardroom scene, no advice-giving elder. Instead, we get a familiar middle-class world—a family, a child, a home—and a series of everyday efforts that add up to a future. The message: you’ve already got the mindset. Now bring it to your money.

Final impression

This film doesn’t try to impress. It tries to connect. And in doing so, it stands out—not through noise, but through clarity. In a landscape filled with louder campaigns, Hum Sab Investors Hain makes its point by trusting the viewer to feel rather than be told.

It’s a reminder that good advertising doesn’t always need to sell hard. Sometimes, it just needs to show something true—and get out of the way.