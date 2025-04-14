Ad review: HDFC Mutual Fund’s new campaign finds value in everyday choices
Summary
- There’s no aspirational overload, no polished boardroom scene, no advice-giving elder. Instead, we get a familiar middle-class world—a family, a child, a home—and a series of everyday efforts that add up to a future. The message: you’ve already got the mindset. Now bring it to your money.
Mumbai: In a world where advertising often tries to go big—big causes, big celebrities, big messages—HDFC Mutual Fund’s latest film Hum Sab Investors Hain chooses a quieter route. Created by Publicis India, the ad is part of the long-running Zindagi Ke Liye SIP campaign and is aimed at first-time or hesitant investors. But it doesn't look or feel like a finance ad. And that's precisely the point.