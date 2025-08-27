Hospitals, insurers and policyholders: The trilemma in India's health policy
Health insurance remains a perpetually uneasy space for its three main stakeholders. Policyholders feel peeved by the rising cost of hospitalisation and insurance premiums, and hospitals and insurers remain locked in a battlefor margins.
The Association of Healthcare Providers (India) has advised its member hospitals in north India to stop settling claims made by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in the cashless mode from 1 September. If implemented, Bajaj Allianz policyholders would have to pay at the hospital and later file a reimbursement claim with the insurer, the payment for which typically takes up to a month.