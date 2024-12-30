The US’ angst over health insurance: Lessons for India
Summary
- In health insurance, individual policies are more profitable than group ones. But they demand managing policyholder expectations, and reasonable checks and balances.
The recent murder of the head of a prominent health insurer in the US, allegedly fuelled by resentment toward the industry's practices, has cast a harsh spotlight on claims policies that have left many policyholders dissatisfied. While the act itself was an extreme and tragic anomaly, it has reignited discussions on the contentious practices within the health insurance sector—an issue that resonates globally, including in India.