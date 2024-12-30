The US’ angst over health insurance: Lessons for India

Legally, while ombudsman awards are directives to insurers, companies tend to abide by them. Should they choose not to, the next step of redress for policyholders is courts. In 2023-24, of the complaints disposed of by the insurance ombudsman, about 21% were awards in favour of policyholders. Another 35% were interventions of mediation, where the ombudsman asked the two sides to reach a settlement. The remaining were ruled in favour of the insurer (14%) or withdrawn (7%) or deemed not entertainable (23%).