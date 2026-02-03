Why hospitals are targeting health insurance buyers
Rwit Ghosh 5 min read 03 Feb 2026, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Companies such as PB Health and Even Healthcare are combining healthcare with insurance, betting that tighter control over care delivery can make insurance viable at scale.
As India seeks to deepen health insurance adoption, a few companies are combining treatment and care with medical coverage, promising improved outcomes and lower premiums.
