Health is wealth: How startups and legacy companies are milking the demand for nutritious snacks
Samiksha Goel 11 min read 23 Jan 2025, 07:48 PM IST
- There’s been a seismic shift in the world of namkeen. Sugary and oily snacks are making way for healthy treats that claim to be tasty. Startups such as Farmley, Happilo and Open Secret have been riding the trend, while the old guard is playing catch up. We take you inside the battle for the belly.
Bhumika Satpathy, 26, a software engineer who works for a Big Tech company in Bengaluru, has a rather sedentary job. She spends long hours at her desk and tries to counter the physical inactivity by hitting the gym when she can. When it comes to snacking, the non-vegetarian tries to consume something “healthy", but is too tired to make anything at home. And so, she picks up her phone, as millions of Indians do today, and orders something from a quick commerce app.
