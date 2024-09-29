Health ministry issues hospitals guidelines for ethical use of leftover biomedical samples for commercial use

  • Companies have to provide information on the intended use of the sample, declare the nature of the product development, and display transparent policies

Priyanka Sharma
Published29 Sep 2024, 04:56 PM IST
The total generation of bio-medical waste in India is about 764 tonnes per day. (Photo: Bloomberg)
The total generation of bio-medical waste in India is about 764 tonnes per day. (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: The health ministry has framed ethical guidelines for commercial use of leftover, anonymous or unidentified biomedical samples such as blood and tissue. They also apply to samples for which identification is witheld.

Hospitals generate large quantities of biomedical waste which may not be of any use to them. However, these leftover samples can used by companies for research and development.

The guidelines specifies that companies will have to maintain transparent and open communication with the hospitals for development of commercial kits and technologies, which should be affordable and accessible for patients and healthcare providers.

The guidelines jointly prepared by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) only address ethical issues.

“…For the use of deidentified/ anonymous left-over samples, use may be permitted with a ‘waiver of informed consent’. There would be no loss to patient’s rights or autonomy in such cases as the left-over samples are identified and cannot be traced to the patient,” said the guidelines.

Also read: Govt drafts SoP to regulate clinical research organizations

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report 2022-23 stated 764 tonnes of bio-medical waste is generated by India's 375,256 healthcare facilities every day, 721 tonnes of which are treated and disposed of.

Biomedical Waste is regulated as per Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to improve the collection, segregation, processing, treatment and disposal practices for bio-medical wastes in an environmentally sound management to prevent from its adverse effect on the environment and human health.

What guideline says…

The guidelines states that hospitals need to seek regular progress reports from companies to ensure compliance with the signed agreements regarding the use of provided leftover samples.

Companies have to provide information on the intended use of the sample, declare the nature of the product development, and display transparent policies that indicate the source, handling purpose, financial interests, and robust scientific methods, safety and destruction of samples when they complete the intended purpose.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

Also read: India’s apex drug regulator to crack the whip on manufacturers and pharmacies for not following antimicrobial drugs rule

 

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryHealth ministry issues hospitals guidelines for ethical use of leftover biomedical samples for commercial use

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.