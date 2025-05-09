Take-back sites, flushing proposed in India's expired drug disposal plan
SummaryThe guidance note has been drafted detailing protocol for safe disposal of unused or expired medicines describing the method and responsibilities of the various stakeholders such as general public, retailers, wholesaler/ distributor/ stockist, manufacturer, medical institutions and drug inspectors.
New Delhi: The government is developing a set of guidelines for the safe disposal of expired or unused medicines to mitigate risks to public health and the environment, and prevent their potential diversion for resale.
