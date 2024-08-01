Health-tech, travel apps in India biggest users of deceptive patterns that can manipulate consumer decisions: ASCI

Health-tech apps had the highest number of deceptive practices that manipulate users to make unintended purchases, followed by travel booking and fintech apps, a study by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) showed.

An average of about three deceptive patterns were found in each app, according to the report of the study published on Thursday. Over 12,000 screens from apps across nine industries were analysed.

The common ‘dark patterns’ include privacy deception, prevalent in 79% of the apps, along with interface interference and drip pricing. Interface interference highlights certain parts of the interface and hides others, misdirecting users into taking an action. In drip pricing, additional fees are introduced gradually through the purchase process, making the final price higher than originally quoted.

Almost every single app across categories in India – 52 of the 53 most popular apps – used deceptive design practices, or dark patterns, to influence users into making purchases.

The study titled 'Conscious Patterns' was conducted by the ASCI in collaboration with Bengaluru-based user interface design agency Parallel HQ. Nasscom, the association of software and services companies, also partnered to promote ethical standards in app design.

“Conscious patterns" refer to features in an app's user interface that are clear and honest, making it easy for users to understand what they are doing and avoid being tricked. The term contrasts with "dark patterns," which are deceptive tactics that can trick or coerce users into actions they might not intend.

Apps covered Top apps from across sectors including health-tech, travel booking, fintech, ecommerce, streaming services, and gaming were covered in the study. It focused on delivery apps Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, and Uber; ecommerce apps BigBasket, Nykaa, Amazon, and Flipkart; streaming services Netflix and Prime Video, and most major travel booking, gaming and health-tech platforms.

Health-tech platforms including Tata 1mg were the most violative in terms of deceptive practices.

Edtech platforms Byju's and UpGrad were part of the study. In travel tech, it was companies like MakeMyTrip, Agoda, Booking.com, and EaseMyTrip.

Almost 80% of the apps manipulated users into unknowingly sharing more personal data than intended. About half the apps analysed highlighted only certain parts of the interface and hid others, misdirecting users into taking unintended actions. For instance, when the app asked users to "unlock for cashback" they signed up – without being aware – to receive marketing updates.

A similar number of apps revealed additional fees gradually throughout the purchase process, making the final price higher than that what was originally quoted. A third of the apps created a sense of artificial pressure, or urgency, based on time or stock availability, to manipulate users into making a rushed decision. Several apps added items like donations or tips to a user's shopping cart without their explicit consent.

Informed choices “Deceptive patterns harm consumer trust and transparency in the digital ecosystem,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general of the ASCI. “The top 53 apps have been downloaded over 21 billion times. The consumer exposure to deceptive patterns across apps, websites, and other digital interfaces is mind-boggling. We urge organisations to follow conscious design principles that protect the consumer’s right to make an informed choice."

The ASCI is a self-regulatory body of the advertising industry.

Rohit Kumar Singh, former secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, said while consumers were more aware today, they were also more vulnerable to deception.

“When customers were going to corner stores or mom-and-pop shops, there was an inherent relationship between the seller and the buyer and if something went wrong, they could address it collectively. But with the advent of big stores, whether physical or digital, the whole power equation between the consumers and the seller has changed. Consumers have become smaller, and the sellers have become more powerful. So, the consumer is much, much more vulnerable,” he said.

The number of complaints pertaining to ecommerce, Singh said, had grown from 8% to 52% in the past six years. Half of the complaints that the government gets on national helplines today pertain to ecommerce companies.