Heat or not, Indians are flying high

While the demand is traditionally strong in the summer season, the sentiment is stronger this year as there has been a shift in the mindset of Indian travellers since the covid-related restrictions eased, a top airline executive said. "People are looking to travel at any opportunity available. It is no longer an annual or bi-annual pilgrimage. This, coupled with summer holidays, more airports, and a wide variety of options that fit every budget, is resulting in record demand,"headded on condition of anonymity.