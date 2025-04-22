As summer arrives ahead of schedule in India, warnings of intense heatwaves are raising alarms across the nation’s industrial heartlands. With millions of workers toiling in factories and mines without protection from heat, industry experts warn that soaring temperatures could throttle productivity, risking a slowdown in India’s vital manufacturing sector.

The weather office has issued heat wave alerts for south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana and Maharashtra's Vidarbha over multiple days until 24 April. For most of the country, there is little relief until the annual monsoon rains arrive. Labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, and small-scale engineering units are expected to bear the brunt of heatwaves, industry experts said.

“The manufacturing of steel is getting indirectly impacted due to the intense heatwaves, as most furnaces are located in open environments and the rising temperatures are affecting workers' performance," said Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC). Many of India's steel plants are located in regions scorched by heatwaves.

Also read | Severe heatwave to result in production loss in heat-intensive industries

Globally, March 2025 was the second-warmest on record after March last year, with average surface air temperatures 1.6 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial period. Studies have shown that heatwaves in India have become more frequent, intense and longer-lasting than before. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat affects worker and machine efficiency, leading to delays in production schedules and higher operational costs.

Chadha of EEPC said that a recurring shortage of migrant workers during the April to June period is compounding challenges. “It would be a little early to estimate the quantum of production loss at this stage," Chadha said. However, he added that compared to the impact of tariffs imposed by the US, a key trading partner, the disruption caused by the heatwave is of relatively lesser concern for the industry, at least for now.

The rise in temperatures is hitting hardest at factories that operate furnaces, boilers, and other heat-generating equipment. Steel production requires melting raw materials at temperatures above 1,500°C before refining and casting them into shapes. Likewise, the manufacturing of engineering goods involves heat-intensive processes such as casting, forging, and welding.

According to Harsh Bansal, managing director of BMW Industries, a steel maker and trader, rising temperatures present a dual challenge for steel processing: reduced production and heightened risks to worker safety. He emphasized that increased heat strains both machinery and personnel.

Also read | As temperatures soar, consumers rush for air conditioners, coolers to beat the heat

“Prolonged exposure to extreme heat puts workers at risk of fatigue, heat stress, dehydration, and other serious health complications," Bansal said, pointing to his company prioritizing plant ventilation, heat management systems, adjusting shift patterns and strengthening health protocols.

There is no immediate relief in sight either. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a gradual increase of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures across northwest India, comprising the states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, over the next five days.

According to IMD, central India may see a rise of 2–3°C in temperatures after the next 24 hours, while eastern India is likely to experience a sharper increase of 4–6°C over the following four days. Temperatures are currently hovering between 35°C and 40°C, and in the coming days, they may rise further to around 44°C.

According to P.R. Sinha of Trimex Industries, head of regulatory affairs at Trimex Industries, a mineral processing and trading company, the industry increasing heat affects worker safety, operational output, and the stability of infrastructure. He pointed out that excessive heat can deteriorate equipment functionality, noting that high-capacity underground ventilation and spot cooling units can help lower workplace temperatures and improve miner safety.

Also read | Cyclones, heatwaves push up insurance cost for India’s wind power projects

“With the recent intense western disturbance having passed, maximum temperatures are expected to rise over northwest and central India," said K.J. Ramesh, former director general of IMD.

“As of now, we have not yet projected the expected loss in value terms. However, given the scale of the manufacturing industry, we anticipate a significant decline—possibly between 10% to 15% in the coming months," said Arun Kumar Garodia, a former chairman of EEPC and managing director of Corona Steel Industry Pvt. Ltd, which makes light engineering goods.

"Severe heatwaves not only pose serious health risks but also significantly affect workers’ productivity," said Dr. Yudhyavir Singh, associate professor of critical care at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “Extreme heat conditions demand changes in work hours, adequate hydration, and frequent rotation of labour to prevent heat stress and maintain efficiency."

“When workers are exposed to high temperatures without proper rest or ventilation, it can lead to heat cramps, heat stroke, and other health issues. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, excessive sweating, fever, and in extreme cases, seizures or convulsions. Preventive steps like wearing heat-protective gear, using wet cloth covers, and taking breaks in shaded or ventilated spaces are essential to safeguard health and sustain output," he added.

Workers in sectors like pharmaceuticals are expected to remain relatively insulated due to their temperature-controlled manufacturing environments.

Read this | Heatwaves to be more devastating than floods in future; economic growth to be impacted more, say experts

“Industries like textiles, shoemaking, and food and beverage processing, which rely heavily on manual labour, are more vulnerable to the operational challenges brought on by heatwaves," said Ajay Srivastava, co-founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

“Heat waves will be significantly disruptive for manufacturing and other sectors in India. We need to substantially liberalize open access and captive generation regulations so that manufacturing units can leverage cheap solar power to improve working conditions and productivity in their units," said Rahul Ahluwalia, founder and director of Foundation for Economic Development (FED), a policy advocacy organization.

“MSMEs in India are generally very wary of heatwaves and the significant challenges faced, right from impacting production due to supply chain disruptions, especially in agri inputs, power outages, productivity losses, increased energy costs, apart from causing heat-related illnesses in workers due to extreme temperatures, disrupting operations," said Vinod Kumar, president of India SME Forum, calling for heat action plans to mitigate impact.

India’s trade deficit widened sharply to $21.54 billion in March, rising from a three-year low of $14.05 billion in February. Merchandise exports for FY25 stood at $437.42 billion, marginally higher than the $437.07 billion recorded in FY24, while goods imports came in at $720.24 billion in FY25, which was $678.21 billion in FY24, as per commerce ministry data.

And read | On eve of Trump’s tariff war, Indian industry braces for severe global consequences

March's goods exports stood at $41.97 billion, while imports were $63.51 billion, compared with $36.91 billion of exports and $50.96 billion of imports in February.

“Extreme weather conditions, such as the ongoing heatwave, are putting significant stress on supply chains, yet again highlighting the growing importance of cold chain logistics," said Swarup Bose, founder and chief executive, Celcius Logistics. "During this season, we are observing a noticeable surge in demand for cold chain reefer vehicles and cold storages as businesses work towards protecting temperature-sensitive products—from fresh produce to pharmaceuticals—from spoilage and quality loss," Bose said.