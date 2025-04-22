Industry
Scorching sun, wilting workers: Across mines and factories, heatwaves are taking a terrible toll
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 22 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The weather office has issued heat wave alerts for south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana and Maharashtra's Vidarbha over multiple days until 24 April.
As summer arrives ahead of schedule in India, warnings of intense heatwaves are raising alarms across the nation’s industrial heartlands. With millions of workers toiling in factories and mines without protection from heat, industry experts warn that soaring temperatures could throttle productivity, risking a slowdown in India’s vital manufacturing sector.
