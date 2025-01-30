Industry
Heavy industries ministry seeks GST rate cut on CNG 2-wheelers in budget
Summary
- CNG two-wheelers are a sunrise sector, as a little over 38,000 such vehicles were sold in the country in 2024, per data from the government's vehicles registration portal Vahan, compared to about 17 million petrol two-wheelers sold in the same period.
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) has called on the finance ministry to lower goods and services tax (GST) rate on two-wheelers powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more