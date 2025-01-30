Heavy industries ministry seeks GST rate cut on CNG 2-wheelers in budget

"Automobile is a very price-sensitive market. If there is any reduction in taxation, it is likely to boost demand. Although there is only one CNG-fuelled two-wheeler model in the market so far, a cut in GST, if approved, would help growth in the segment, more so in the bike space, as most brands have already come up with scooters in the EV space. Incentivizing CNG two-wheelers, would complement the growth in alternative fuel space, along with electric mobility, rather than competing with each other. Both these segments would chart their own growth trajectory," said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and business unit head, Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Consulting & Solutions, India.