Heavy industries ministry seeks to shift ₹4,891 cr allocation for e-trucks, e-buses to next year's budget
Challenges in component localisation approvals and supply chain disruptions have hindered the disbursal of incentives, with no models of e-trucks and e-buses receiving government approval yet.
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries has asked the finance ministry to shift the allocation for financial incentives to encourage the purchase of e-trucks and e-buses to next year’s budget, according to two people aware of the development.
No sops have been disbursed so far, and the government has now extended the incentive scheme by two years till FY28, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The extension of the scheme comes as e-truck manufacturers await approval of component localisation norms, while a tender for e-buses has been delayed.
“Budget consultations for MHI with the finance ministry happened in October, a few weeks ago. MHI has asked that the outlay for e-trucks and e-buses under PM E-Drive (scheme) be shifted to the next year, and accordingly map the revised estimates," one person said. This is because most disbursals are likely to be done in FY27, the person said.