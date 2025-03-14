Here’s why passengers can expect lower airfares at Noida airport
Summary
- Airports levy several charges on air-carriers for using their amenities, including landing fees and parking fees, charges for air traffic control services, ground handling fees, and terminal charges. All these charges are built into the tickets sold by airlines, jacking up airfares.
Air passengers in Delhi’s national capital region can expect cheaper fares if they fly out of Noida’s Jewar airport, as airlines are seeking discounts on various charges for shifting to the new airport that is likely to begin operations in the second half of 2025.