High-frequency trading (HFT) firms, long among the most sought-after recruiters at India’s engineering campuses, are rewriting their hiring playbook for the class of 2027: paying more, and hiring fewer while using artificial intelligence (AI) for work once handled by junior engineers.
The firms, known for lucrative salaries, stock options and bonuses, are offering 20-30% higher compensation this year but cutting entry-level vacancies, placement teams at several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) told Mint.