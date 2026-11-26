High-frequency trading (HFT) firms, long among the most sought-after recruiters at India’s engineering campuses, are rewriting their hiring playbook for the class of 2027: paying more, and hiring fewer while using artificial intelligence (AI) for work once handled by junior engineers.
High-frequency trading (HFT) firms, long among the most sought-after recruiters at India’s engineering campuses, are rewriting their hiring playbook for the class of 2027: paying more, and hiring fewer while using artificial intelligence (AI) for work once handled by junior engineers.
The firms, known for lucrative salaries, stock options and bonuses, are offering 20-30% higher compensation this year but cutting entry-level vacancies, placement teams at several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) told Mint.
The firms, known for lucrative salaries, stock options and bonuses, are offering 20-30% higher compensation this year but cutting entry-level vacancies, placement teams at several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) told Mint.
The change reflects a shift in the skills HFT firms are looking for, as generative AI tools automate routine algorithm development. Firms are becoming more selective, prioritizing candidates with exceptional mathematical and statistical abilities for specialist roles over larger numbers of engineers for conventional coding work.
“We used to hire 18-20 a year from the IITs, but this time the demand is lower. Claude coding given to some of our younger recruits is throwing up results that a new hire can,” said a senior executive at an HFT firm, requesting anonymity. "We are now looking at students with top scores for very specialist roles and will pay them about ₹90 lakh-1 crore instead of ₹60-70 lakh earlier," the executive said.
HFT firms hire machine-learning researchers to develop models that inform trading decisions, quantitative analysts who use mathematical and statistical models to identify trading opportunities, and low-latency researchers who work on speeding up trading systems.
Across IITs, domestic and global quant funds and proprietary trading firms recruiting from campuses include NK Securities Research, Graviton Research Capital LLP, Quantbox, Quadeye, Squarepoint, Optiver, Da Vinci Trading, Jane Street, D. E. Shaw & Co., Trexquant Investment LP and AlphaGrep.
None of the firms responded to Mint's queries.
Higher pay, fewer campus visits
Compensation, depending on location, can vary between ₹60 lakh and 70 lakh and go up to ₹2-3 crore. Typically, compensation at HFT firms includes guaranteed bonuses and additional payments based on the company's performance. An increase in the package also factors in higher bonuses.
"The highest offer rose from ₹1.6 crore for the 2026 batch to ₹2.5 crore for the 2027 batch so far," said a placement cell member at one of the newer IITs.
A senior executive at the India office of a global HFT confirmed the salary increase. “We are rejigging our compensation structure and this year will pay more, but may not go to as many campuses.”
The shift towards more selective recruitment is also reflected in the growing use of pre-placement offers (PPOs), which allow firms to assess candidates during internships before making full-time offers. One executive said many HFT firms now prefer this route after evaluating students through two-month internships.
"About 60-70% of the HFTs hiring for the 2027 batch so far have opted to recruit through PPOs rather than during final placements," a placement team member at one of the older IITs said.
According to Mint's reports from last December, Quadeye, Graviton Research Capital and NK Securities Research offered ₹80-95 lakh, while Quantbox Research went a notch higher, offering ₹1.2-1.4 crore. Squarepoint offered around ₹66 lakh and D. E. Shaw & Co. around ₹74 lakh for the batch of 2026.
Older IITs, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati, are set to begin their placement season on 1 December. Several newer IITs, including IIT Indore, IIT Ropar, IIT Mandi, IIT Goa and IIT Patna, began their placement processes as early as September to attract more recruiters. About 17,000 students are part of the graduating batch across the 23 IITs.
The drop in HFT recruitment comes amid wider concerns among engineering colleges that companies across sectors may hire fewer fresh graduates. Campus placements at the 23 IITs are closely watched as an indicator of corporate hiring sentiment.
Mint spoke to at least six IIT placement cells, both older and newer campuses from which HFT firms recruit.