High-street rents outpace malls as brands chase visibility

NEW DELHI: High-street retail rents are rising faster than mall leases across India’s top cities, as brands pay a premium for visibility and daily footfall, according to a report released on Monday.
The report, Retail Releap 2026 by Anarock Group, said prime high streets are seeing steady rental growth, while mall rents have remained largely stable, with increases limited to a handful of high-performing grade-A properties. The divergence reflects tight availability in premium malls, pushing retailers to be more selective about store locations even as developers prepare to add fresh supply over the next few years.
“With vacancy levels in premium malls remaining constrained, several brands, particularly across fashion, luxury, and food and beverage, are increasingly turning to high streets as an alternative route to expansion. In many cases, high-street locations are being leveraged to maintain market presence and growth momentum in the absence of available mall inventory," said Anuj Kejriwal, chief executive of retail for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Anarock Group, a real estate consultant.
Mall operators, however, say leasing remains healthy.
Rajneesh Mahajan, chief executive officer of Inorbit Malls (India) Pvt. Ltd told Mint, this could be due to the absence of mall supply that high street rentals have firmed up. “Mall rentals are growing steadily at 8-9% year-on-year which is healthy. In the last few years, mall rentals have grown steadily on the back of categories like jewellery as well as athleisure and accessory stores,” he said.
A large share of new retail space is expected to come up in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, with NCR alone likely to see over 22 million sq. ft by 2031, according to the report. The pipeline signals a shift after years of tight supply.
The same report last year said demand for mall space had outpaced new supply for the third year in a row, keeping vacancies low and rentals under pressure. The latest data suggests developers are now moving to catch up.
For now, demand remains steady. In the second half of 2025, about 4.3 million sq. ft of retail space was leased across the top seven cities, led by apparel brands, followed by food and beverage and entertainment players. Retailers largely preferred mid-sized stores, balancing costs with store performance.
Demand patterns varied across cities. NCR and Mumbai saw more fashion-led leasing, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru saw stronger demand from large anchor stores such as supermarkets and entertainment centres. High streets, meanwhile, continued to draw brands, often offering quicker returns despite higher rents.
Retail space itself is evolving. Malls are increasingly being designed as destinations, with more space going to food, entertainment and large-format stores. Direct-to-consumer brands are also opening more physical stores, adding to demand for organised retail space.
The next phase will depend on how quickly new supply is absorbed. If demand holds, new malls could ease pressure on existing properties. If not, competition for tenants is likely to increase, especially in cities where supply is building up quickly.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.
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