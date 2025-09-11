New highway concession pact to woo private investors likely by month-end
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 11 Sept 2025, 02:13 pm IST
Summary
This initiative aims to mitigate risks for investors while streamlining project management, potentially rejuvenating interest in the build-operate-transfer (BoT) model for highway development. Will the new model be a game-changer for revitalising private sector interest?
New Delhi: Two people aware of the matter said the government plans to introduce a new model concession agreement (MCA) by the end of September to attract private investment in highway projects through the build-operate-transfer (BoT) mode.
