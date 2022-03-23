Hike in fuel, LPG prices sparks inflation  worries

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
State-run fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday, the first increase since daily revisions were paused on 4 November before crucial assembly elections. Executives of the fuel retailers said more such hikes are likely as Brent crude prices have surged more than 40% since November.
In the national capital, diesel and petrol were sold at ₹87.47 per litre and ₹96.21 per litre, respectively, on Tuesday. The retailers also raised the prices of non-subsidized cooking gas cylinders by ₹50 after a gap of over five months. This is the first hike since 6 October last year.
The more than four-month pause is the longest prices were kept unchanged since daily revisions began in June 2017. The retailers said they would raise fuel prices in small doses as they are losing money by selling fuels below cost.
“The 80 paise is probably the first of the many increments expected now," said Prashant Vasisht, vice-president and co-head of corporate ratings at ICRA Ltd. With Brent crude trading near $115 per barrel, an increase of ₹18-19 per litre is required for auto fuel prices, he added. Crude was trading at about $81 per barrel in November.
Dipti Deshpande, principal economist with Crisil Ltd, said that the increase in fuel prices was inevitable but has fuelled concerns about inflation.
Rising fuel prices may squeeze Indian households and dampen demand for goods and services. The resulting inflation will also test the Reserve Bank of India’s commitment to keeping interest rates low to foster economic growth.
According to Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, a 10% increase in fuel prices for the whole year leads to 42 basis points (bps) increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, and 100 bps rise in wholesale inflation.
“The current spiral in oil would therefore not only lead to inflationary pressure on the economy but may also have some impact on GDP and private consumption. All will depend on how oil prices behave. If it remains firm and maintains current levels, the impact on the economy would be deep," he said. Pant, however, added that impact would also depend on how much of the increase is passed on to consumers.
Pant said that an increase in crude prices also puts a huge strain on the balance of payments since India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements.
“The strategy would be to share the load of high prices between consumers, oil companies and the government, as this would only minimize the damage that fuel prices could do to the economy," Pant said.
India’s retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07% in February, breaching the central bank’s tolerance level.
Deshpande said that the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas would reflect in the April inflation number.
Crude prices have been on the boil after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, with Brent soaring to a near 14-year high of $139.13 per barrel on 7 March. Prices have, however, cooled since then.
Pronab Sen, a former chief statistician of India, said incremental price hikes may lead to inflationary expectations.
“By and large, if a price shock of this is seen to be permanent, then it is usually better to pass on the increase as quickly as possible as people expect prices to keep going up. If you do it in one shot, they can adjust their budget accordingly," Sen said.
Questions emailed to the spokespersons of Indian Oil Corp, HPCL and BPCL, and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Tuesday wasn’t immediately answered.
Apart from the Ukraine war, attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels of Yemen have also made the market nervous about supplies.
In its March report, the International Energy Agency said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the eventual Western sanctions on its oil exports could mean 3 million barrels a day of Russian supply effectively cut off from global markets starting next month.
India’s oil import bill in FY22 is expected to rise to the highest in eight years at more than $115 billion.
The oil import bill remained below $70 billion in the previous year because of unusually low global oil prices.
