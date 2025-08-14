Someone you hired dropped out? You're not alone
Summary
Dropouts, budget constraints and long time taken to close hiring mandates lead to candidate dropouts, a Mint+Shine study founds. In fact, candidate dropouts was the biggest challenge for many companies in the June quarter.
India Inc. is plagued by candidates dropping out after accepting a job offer, indicating hesitancy in the job market.
