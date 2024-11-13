Viewers spoilt for choice as hit franchises transcend platforms
Hit franchises having released initially as either theatrical films or OTT platform shows are no longer restricted to the medium they first arrived on. While Prime Video has announced a theatrical film version of its action-drama series Mirzapur, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and the Baahubali movie made their way to streaming after films released in cinemas to box office success.