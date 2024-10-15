Industry
Your New Year luxury holiday just got a lot costlier
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 15 Oct 2024, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryLuxury resorts in India are experiencing unprecedented demand for the festive season, with rooms sold out months in advance. Prices are soaring, reaching up to ₹1.5 lakh a night, as travelers seek premium experiences amidst a surge in domestic tourism post-pandemic.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Planning a luxury getaway at the end of the year? It may be too late for that.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less