Your New Year luxury holiday just got a lot costlier

“Some of these hotels are aiming for a stable $200-250 per night rate, or around ₹17,000-20,000, which sounds reasonable, as most of them deliver services at global standards equivalent to or deserving of $500 a night. However, the concern is that the sweet spot for travellers in India is only around ₹7,000-10,000 per room per night, which many people are comfortable spending. So, whether these hotels can sustain these higher rates in the long run is uncertain. Hotels are holding onto these rates because it has taken them a long time to reach this point. After that many industry experts recommend caution as high hotel and airline rates can drive the business away to international locations. These countries offer slightly lower hotel rates and airfares with negligible visa fees. The Commonwealth Independent States and South East Asian nations are reaping the benefit, and they may start getting a better share," he added.