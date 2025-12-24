Mint Explainer | Cheaper loans, rising prices—is buying a home really affordable?

Homes priced at ₹1.5 crore and above saw an average price appreciation of 40% between 2022 and 2025. The Delhi-NCR region saw the sharpest price rise in this category of homes, at around 72%, according to a recent Anarock Property Consultants report. In fact, mid-income and premium homes priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹1.5 crore saw a good 39% rise.