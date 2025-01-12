Industry
For hassled homebuyers, an additional layer of protection from delays, hidden charges, substandard construction
Summary
- India’s newest regulator plans to team up with the real estate regulator to rein in errant developers.
New Delhi: For homebuyers facing issues such as construction delays, substandard construction or hidden charges in apartment sales, India’s consumer protection watchdog is ready to take up the cudgels on their behalf.
