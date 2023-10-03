“Homeland economics” will make the world poorer

Flatlining

It is, of course, early days, but in the data it is hard to see much payoff from homeland economics. You might think that lots of global equivalents to “Made in America" would boost manufacturing output. No such luck; across the rich world it is flat (see chart). Nor is there much sign of an innovation boom. Global investment in “intellectual-property products", which includes r&d spending, is below its pre-pandemic trend. The Economist has estimated global productivity growth in real time by using data on purchasing-managers’ indices. In recent months it has been well below the pre-pandemic norm (see chart).