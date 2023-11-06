Hong Kong mulls spot crypto ETFs in pursuit of Asia hub
The crypto sector sees ETFs as a way of making digital assets more mainstream since the funds are readily available to a variety of investors.
Hong Kong is assessing whether to allow exchange-traded funds that invest directly in crypto as officials step up efforts to create an Asia-Pacific digital-asset hub. The city is weighing retail-investor access to such spot ETFs providing regulatory concerns are met, Securities and Futures Commission chief executive officer Julia Leung said.