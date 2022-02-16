Hope India attracts 75 million inbound tourists annually by 2035: Travel body

There’s a potential to increase the five crore Indians employed by the tourism value chain to 15 crore, the federation said. It expects nearly 7.5 crore Indians to get employed by tourism in the public and private sector in hotels, travel agencies & tour operations, tourism transportation, food services and destination management and services which are looking after tourists. Indirectly, too, it expects about 7.5 crore to find employment in ancillary and supporting services in the unorganised sector which are catering to the main tourist service providers.