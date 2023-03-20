Hospital ‘Black Boxes’ Put Surgical Practices Under the Microscope

OR Black Box is designed to focus on improving systems, not assigning blame, says Surgical Safety Technologies founder Teodor Grantcharov, a professor of surgery and practicing surgeon at Stanford Medicine. To that end, he says, the system’s algorithms “blur faces and cartoonify bodies" so that medical personnel and patients can’t be identified. “Aggregate data is deidentified and anonymized so we can learn from it now and in the future, and audiovisual data is deleted after 30 days to protect the privacy and confidentiality of patients and healthcare providers," he says.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}