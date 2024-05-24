Hospital chains plan ₹14,600-crore expansion with covid in rear-view mirror
Summary
- Manipal Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals are among the healthcare majors looking to add about 17,800 beds combined in the next few years – their first meaningful expansion since the pandemic.
New Delhi: India's leading hospital chains have firmed up plans to invest more than ₹14,600 crore to add about 17,800 beds nationwide over the next few years to meet the rising demand for healthcare, driven primarily by higher insurance penetration since the pandemic, Mint has learned.