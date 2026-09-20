Centre orders review of hospital consumable pricing after 2,841% markup report

NEW DELHI: Chemicals and fertilizers minister J.P. Nadda has directed the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) to explore measures to curb excessive markups on hospital consumables, according to two government officials aware of the development.
The development comes after Mint reported on 15 September that some hospital surgical consumables and medical devices were being sold at markups of as much as 2,841% over their trade procurement prices, according to a Maharashtra government survey. The findings prompted Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to seek a national review of medical device pricing rules.