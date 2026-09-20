Centre orders review of hospital consumable pricing after 2,841% markup report

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read20 Sep 2026, 01:24 PM IST
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Chemicals and fertilizers minister J.P. Nadda has directed the Department of Pharmaceuticals to explore measures to curb excessive markups on hospital consumables and medical devices.(PTI)
Summary
J.P. Nadda has directed the Department of Pharmaceuticals to explore curbs on excessive hospital consumable markups, following a Maharashtra survey that found markups of up to 2,841% on some medical devices. The DoP is reviewing pricing rules and trade margin rationalisation.

NEW DELHI: Chemicals and fertilizers minister J.P. Nadda has directed the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) to explore measures to curb excessive markups on hospital consumables, according to two government officials aware of the development.

The development comes after Mint reported on 15 September that some hospital surgical consumables and medical devices were being sold at markups of as much as 2,841% over their trade procurement prices, according to a Maharashtra government survey. The findings prompted Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to seek a national review of medical device pricing rules.

Nadda, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, issued the directive during a high-level review meeting on Friday attended by senior officials from the DoP and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), among others, the officials said.

The meeting focused on evaluating trade margin rationalisation (TMR) for medical devices and inpatient consumables, with the aim of addressing excessive markups in private healthcare, they added.

The DoP has been asked to review previous trade margin rationalisation exercises and submit a comprehensive assessment of possible regulatory and policy measures, one of the officials said.

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“During the discussions, Nadda sought an overview of previous trade margin exercises undertaken in different years, including 2004, 2008 and the 2019 intervention on cancer drugs initiated by the NPPA, to assess their impact and determine viable future steps,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Trade margin regulation was first examined in 2004 by the G.S. Sandhu Committee to address margins exceeding 1,800% on non-scheduled generic medicines. Policy deliberations continued around 2008. In February 2019, the NPPA capped trade margins at 30% for 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, a move intended to reduce treatment costs for patients.

Mundhe had written to the DoP and the NPPA seeking a review of the survey findings and appropriate action, including the possibility of capping trade margins or bringing essential medical device categories under structured price monitoring.

Under the current system, scheduled medicines are subject to statutory ceiling prices, while non-scheduled medical consumables are not subject to direct price caps and are governed by annual limits on MRP increases. The absence of a direct price-control mechanism for these products has raised concerns about wide gaps between procurement costs and the prices charged to patients.

Pricing gaps

The pricing discrepancies involve medical devices and consumables used in inpatient care, including IV sets, syringes, nebuliser oxygen masks, catheters, cannula extension lines and filters. These products remain outside the direct ceiling-price mechanism under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

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Mundhe has called for trade margin rationalisation and clear limits on the gap between procurement prices and declared MRPs, citing information asymmetry faced by patients who have limited ability to compare prices or choose alternatives during hospital treatment. The Maharashtra government also assured stringent action and a comprehensive probe into excessive device pricing on Thursday.

Separately, the DoP convened an urgent meeting with private hospitals on Thursday to understand their billing practices and the economics of inpatient consumable procurement. At least six major private hospital operators, including Max Healthcare, Jeewan Hospital, Marengo Asia, Aakash Healthcare and Yashoda, participated in the discussions, along with officials from the Delhi-NCR region of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“It is a good thing to move forward—that is the starting point. It is positive that they are consulting all stakeholders,'' Mundhe told Mint on Thursday. ``I believe there will be a policy intervention that is fair to all, including consumers, the pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, citizens and regulators.”

“We need to come out with concrete outcomes, not just processes. This is a big issue, and doing something on consumables will provide significant relief to everyone,'' Mundhe said.

Queries emailed on Saturday evening to the offices of the chemicals and fertilisers minister and the health and family welfare minister, as well as spokespersons for the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the DoP and the NPPA, the NPPA chairman and the pharmaceutical secretary, remained unanswered at press time.

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About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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