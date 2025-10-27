Hospitals Q2FY26 preview: Better patient mix to offset seasonal infection dip
Summary
Brokerages peg overall sales growth in hospitals at 13-16% year-on-year, as new beds, steady average revenue per occupied bed and a better patient case mix could offset the dip.
Indian hospital chains are expected to post steady growth in the second quarter ended September 30, a weak period compared to previous years on account of lower infection rates, according to brokerages.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story