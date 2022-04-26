Hotel association urges FM to restore insurance premium rates to FY19 levels

MP Bezbaruah, secretary general, HAI said, “The tourism and hospitality sector has been through a lot in the past two years. There has been a major decline in the revenue collection due to the economic hit taken by hospitality industry due to covid. It is a time for providing incentives to the sector to revive and grow but the current very high insurance premium rates as compared to pre-FY 2018-19 is a major disincentive. There two-and-half times increase is putting additional pressure on hotel chains, especially those who have invested a lot in safety and preventive protocols. During the time when the industry is showing signs of recovery, such premium rates imposed on the sector is a setback for the entire industry."

