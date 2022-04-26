Hotel association urges FM to restore insurance premium rates to FY19 levels

Hotel association urges FM to restore insurance premium rates to FY19 levels2 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- The body also said the increased premium rates have put all hotels at par and don’t differentiate between the quality of risk undertaken
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Expressing concern over the steep rise in insurance premiums for hotel properties in the last few years, the Hotel Association of India (HAI) has urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to restore the rates to the levels seen in FY2018-19.
Expressing concern over the steep rise in insurance premiums for hotel properties in the last few years, the Hotel Association of India (HAI) has urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to restore the rates to the levels seen in FY2018-19.
In a recommendation to the government, the hospitality industry body pointed out that the General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (GIC Re) and other re-insurers have increased the premium rates by more than two-and-half times from the pre-FY2018-19 levels.
In a recommendation to the government, the hospitality industry body pointed out that the General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (GIC Re) and other re-insurers have increased the premium rates by more than two-and-half times from the pre-FY2018-19 levels.
The insurance premiums that hotels need to pay include fire, lightning, explosion, aircraft damage; natural catastrophe loss (earthquake & storm tempest, flood inundation); loss of profit/business interruption, and terrorism damage cover.
The body further added that the increased premium rates have put all hotels at par and don’t differentiate between the quality of risk undertaken, as no flexibility is offered to insurance companies to quote according to the risk category of the insured.
Due to this, better-managed hotel properties that have invested more towards safety and preventive measures towards various risk exposures are charged the same premium rates as others.
MP Bezbaruah, secretary general, HAI said, “The tourism and hospitality sector has been through a lot in the past two years. There has been a major decline in the revenue collection due to the economic hit taken by hospitality industry due to covid. It is a time for providing incentives to the sector to revive and grow but the current very high insurance premium rates as compared to pre-FY 2018-19 is a major disincentive. There two-and-half times increase is putting additional pressure on hotel chains, especially those who have invested a lot in safety and preventive protocols. During the time when the industry is showing signs of recovery, such premium rates imposed on the sector is a setback for the entire industry."
The Indian tourism sector has a lot of potentials and has been recognized by the government as a key pillar of Indian economic growth and development. The travel and tourism sector accounted for 40.1 million jobs in 2019. Due to the pandemic, over 8.5 million jobs were impacted. The sector is now on its road to recovery, and it is projected that tourism would generate 53 million or 9.5% of total employment by 2029.