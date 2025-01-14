Industry
New-age hotels go light to take on big chains
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 14 Jan 2025, 05:20 AM IST
SummaryA new breed of hospitality ventures is betting on growing demand, and an asset-light model: leasing properties, much like renting a home.
New Delhi: Barely 10 months old, Alivaa Hotels is part of a new breed of hospitality ventures charting out ambitious plans. It has already signed three properties and targets to reach 50 in the next five years. The company is betting on growing demand, and an asset-light model: leasing properties, much like renting a home.
