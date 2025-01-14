New-age hotels go light to take on big chains

The company will also look to develop its corporate team and build its portfolio further from eight to 25 hotels in the next two years, and hopes to hit about 50 hotels in the next five years, taking the entire inventory to about 1,500 luxury rooms. The next three hotels will come up in Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh; Ranthambore and Pokharan, Rajasthan, Anant said. Its partners have also acquired land in Mulshi near Pune and Jaipur.