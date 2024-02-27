Hotel chains on signing spree of management contracts for 2024
Summary
- The significant growth the sector has witnessed post the pandemic is driving the expansion in most major hospitality companies
New Delhi: More than 100 hotel contracts are either in the process of being signed or have already been signed for calendar year 2024 as hotel management firms amp up their development pipelines. On the back of strong growth in the hospitality industry, hotel companies said they are looking to rapidly expand their hotel management arms with medium and large inventory hotels, by at least 20-30% over what they did in 2023.