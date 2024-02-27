Hotel chains on signing spree of management contracts for 2024

"We will look at growth not just for the sake of growth; we will grow with management contracts and with our own hotels," Vikramjit Singh Oberoi, managing director and CEO of EIH Limited, said at a recently concluded event by the Hotel Association of India. “We will invest in hotels and will partner with others to grow both our brands, Oberoi and Trident. Our vision is to open 50 new hotels—big and small—across the country and overseas by 2030."