Is it an office or a hotel? Investors repurpose spaces as sellers hold out
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 04 Apr 2025, 05:31 PM IST
SummaryHotel firms repurpose buildings and acquire redevelopment-ready properties as valuations surge and quality assets up for grabs dwindle amid growing luxury travel.
Indian hotel operators have run into high valuations and a lack of quality assets as they seek to expand in a market hungry for luxury travel. They have turned creative to overcome these hurdles by acquiring properties that can be redeveloped or repurposing office buildings into hotels and even incorporating apartments into their projects.
