Hotel industry expected to return to pre-Covid levels in FY23: Icra

Compared to the previous downcycle in FY09, which saw untimely supply increases of over 15% of the inventory at the bottom of the cycle in FY09-13, the current pipeline inventory is about 3-4% for the period FY22-FY25 with supply anticipated across markets. This is despite the anticipated rebranding and upscaling in the midscale and upscale segments, which will add to organized supply in the sub-5-star category.

