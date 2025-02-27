Industry
Hotel investments shift to smaller cities as boom moves beyond tier-I markets
Summary
- The hospitality sector is expanding rapidly in tier-II, III and IV cities, with over 47,500 hotel rooms signed in 2024. Factors include rising urban population, government support and niche tourism, according to HVS Anarock’s new report.
For years, India’s hospitality growth was anchored in the bustling metros—Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. But a new wave is brewing in smaller cities, where economic shifts and changing travel habits draw record investments.
