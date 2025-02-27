Hotel investments shift to smaller cities as boom moves beyond tier-I markets

In 2024, hotels had an occupancy rate of 63-65%, growing 1-3 percentage points over 2023 but still slightly shy of the pre-pandemic figures. Average room rates (ARR) across categories increased to ₹7,000-9,000 in 2024, rising by 7-9% compared to the previous year. This growth shows prices are stabilizing after sharp price hikes in 2022-23. Revenue per available room (RevPAR), which measures how much a hotel earns for each room, also increased steadily throughout 2024, mainly due to higher room rates.