Hotel occupancies cross 65% mark for the first time since covid outbreak: Report

Aggregate revenue for the hospitality basket of the hotels like Chalet, East India Hotels, Lemon Tree and Indian Hotels fell 19% quarter-on-quarter but rose 41% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of FY2022. Revenue fell QoQ across the board, while Chalet led the pack with a growth of 51% YoY, followed by Indian Hotels /EIH (42%/40%).

