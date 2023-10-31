Hotel occupancy declined in September despite G20 summit
Five of the top 10 key markets saw a year-on-year decline in occupancy rates in the month, even as the average room rates continued to rise
New Delhi: Hotel occupancy rate in India dropped 1-3% year-on-year in September, and stood at 60-62%, even as the country saw a stream of visitors during the G20 summit, according to a report by hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock. The occupancy rate fell 3-5% against the levels seen in September 2019 before the pandemic.