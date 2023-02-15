Hotel revenues rose in October-December: Report

Hotel revenues rose in October-December: Report2 min read . 02:52 PM IST
RevPAR grew 60.9% YoY in Q3 of FY22. Sequentially, RevPAR rose 30.1%. This was due to an increase in corporate travel during October-December 2022
New Delhi: The hospitality industry continued to witness strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in business in the October-December quarter, driven by corporate travel, weddings, winter vacations, and festivities. Calendar year 2022 ended with a 90% YoY growth in revenue per available room, or RevPAR. RevPAR is used as a metric to gauge a hotel's performance.
Business in October-December 2021 was also strong on the back of weddings and domestic leisure travel, but corporate travel was only a fraction of what was witnessed last quarter.
As a result, RevPAR grew 60.9% YoY in Q3 of FY22. Sequentially, RevPAR rose 30.1%. This was due to an increase in corporate travel during October-December 2022, according to JLL’s latest Hotel Momentum India (HMI) for the quarter.
Demand for hotel rooms across business and leisure destinations remained strong during the quarter primarily driven by Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), weddings and other business-related travel. Despite the year-end holidays, most business cities performed well with occupancy levels-- 65%--and witnessed a strong growth in the Average Daily Occupancy (ADR) levels. The momentum is expected to continue into the last quarter of FY23, led by weddings and recommencement of business travel.
“…Given the looming global head winds, inbound travel may witness a slowdown. However, domestic economic fundamentals remain strong and are expected to keep the domestic business environment stable. Additionally, a significant increase in hotel investment and related activities was witnessed towards the later part of last year. This momentum is expected to continue in 2023," said Jaideep Dang, the company's managing director for the hotels and hospitality group, India.
A total of 81 hotels comprising 6,663 keys were signed in the third quarter. Additionally, 25 hotels were signed that were conversions of other hotels. The conversions constituted 27% of the inventory signed in the quarter.
It added that all six key markets in India witnessed strong YoY growth in RevPAR in the third quarter due to a comparable low corporate travel base of last year. Bengaluru led the market, with a 110.6% growth in Q3, followed by Mumbai and Delhi with a YoY growth of 105.3% and 94.3%, respectively.