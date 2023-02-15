Hotel revenues rose in October-December: Report

Demand for hotel rooms across business and leisure destinations remained strong during the quarter primarily driven by Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), weddings and other business-related travel. Despite the year-end holidays, most business cities performed well with occupancy levels-- 65%--and witnessed a strong growth in the Average Daily Occupancy (ADR) levels. The momentum is expected to continue into the last quarter of FY23, led by weddings and recommencement of business travel.